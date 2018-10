A Missouri woman was killed in a crash in Hickman County.

It happened near 8 in the morning yesterday.

44-year-old Kathryn Thompson of Gideon had been on Highway 51 traveling north when a trailer became detached on another vehicle, sideswiping Thompson’s vehicle. It then hit Thompson head-on.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

82-year-old Lynn Lemons of Clinton, Kentucky, had been driving a dump truck while 22-year-old driving a Fulton Transit vehicle