President Donald Trump will be coming to town on November 5th.

The Commander-in-Chief will be holding a rally at the Show Me Center and doors will open at 6pm, while the rally begins at 9.

The President is expected to be campaigning on behalf of Republican Senate nominee Josh Hawley.

He’s holding a similar rally in Columbia, Missouri, on Thursday.

You can get your tickets at www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies.