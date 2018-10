Carol Dustler of Marble Hill is missing one of her service dogs.

Someone told her they thought they saw her dog near Gravel Hill although she has doubts about the claim.

Dustler believes her dog will have puppies in the very near future.

She’s Great Perynees and Collie mix; she has a tan head and tan spot on her shoulder, an orange collar, and at the base of her tail another tan spot.

If you know anything please call her at 573-208-0084.