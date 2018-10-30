Tuesday, October 30th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A downstate New York man has been arrested after trying to smuggle marijuana across the Peace Bridge into the United States. 23-year-old David Dratch faces charges including possession of a controlled substance, importation of a controlled substance, and smuggling goods into the United States.

Dratch was encountered entering the United States from Canada at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry on October 25th. He was then referred for a secondary inspection, where a canine search resulted in an alert to a trained odor on the glove compartment area.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a search resulted in the discovery of six envelopes containing marijuana, two jars of marijuana resin, and four additional packages containing THC-infused gummy worms.

Dratch, who is from Montgomery, NY, was arrested at that time. The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Alain Robert, known as the “French Spider-Man,” has been banned from climbing buildings in Britain after his Thursday arrest for illegally scaling one of London’s tallest towers without ropes.

Robert, a 56-year-old grandfather, appeared in magistrate court in London on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance. He received a 20-week suspended sentence, a $7,000 fine, and was barred from climbing all buildings in Britain “until further notice.”

Chairman of the Bench Edward McMullan said, “You are demonstrably an accomplished climber but there is always the danger that your actions could be imitated by those less proficient, with potentially fatal consequences.”

Robert took an hour to climb the 46-floor, 755-foot tall Heron Tower. He immediately handed waiting police officers his passport, the number for his lawyer, and was then arrested.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A man who allegedly has been driving on a suspended license since 1999 has been arrested yet again. On February 1st, Wyandotte, Michigan police pulled over the man after noticing a heavily cracked windshield on the driver’s side of his vehicle.

That’s when they learned he was ineligible to drive due to over 380 current suspensions, and he had 45 active warrants for his arrest. Once again, it was not the man’s poor driving that caused him to get pulled over, but an issue with his vehicle.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 16th, an officer noticed the vehicle in front of him had a burnt-out license plate lamp. A police report states the officer immediately recognized Gerald Rashad Grant, a 40-year-old Detroit resident, from prior contact.

The officer asked him for his driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance. The officer wrote, “Grant handed me a Michigan identification card and was unable to provide any of the other requested documents. Grant then stated that his driver’s license was suspended. Grant added, ‘I just did six months for the last time you got me.’”

According to Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton, in his entire police career he had only come across a handful of drivers who had more than 100 suspensions, but prior to Grant had never seen anyone with over 300.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Florida man who plotted to blow up Target stores along the east coast has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison. Authorities said Mark Charles Barnett, of Ocala, thought the explosions would cause the company’s stock to plunge, allowing him to cheaply acquire shares.

Court records show Barnett was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in Ocala. The 50-year-old was convicted in July of attempted arson, possession of an unregistered firearm, and making an unregistered firearm.

Barnett was arrested in February 2017 after he offered to pay another man $10,000 to place at least ten “improvised explosive bombs” disguised in food-item packaging on store shelves from New York to Florida. The man instead gave the devices to federal agents.