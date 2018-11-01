Missouri Senate candidates McCaskill, Hawley walk different tightropes heading into election

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley today declined to offer a view of President Trump’s plan to end “birthright citizenship”, the process by which babies born in the country automatically become citizens. Hawley said he hadn’t seen any text of a controversial proposal and suggested the President’s goal instead was to end “chain migration” which he agreed with.

“Chain migration” refers to the legal process by which green card holders or legal U.S. residents may sponsor a family member for immigration to the U.S. Hawley is locked in a tight election battle with incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says there’s something different about this year’s election. During a stop last night in the St. Louis suburb of Bridgeton, he urges Missourians to vote next Tuesday for Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill and eastern Missouri Congressional candidate Cort VanOstran.

McCaskill faces a tight reelection bid against Republican challenger and Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley. VanOstran is taking on Republican incumbent Ann Wagner.