Sprigg street, other streets close with fallen trees

At 6 o’clock this morning power was restored to Southeast Missouri State University’s campus.

Sprigg has been closed from Normal to Mason with a large tree fallen and blocking the way.

It was reported earlier that in the next one-to-two hours power will be restored.

The fire department reports two locations with downed power lines.

West End Boulevard is reported to have downed power lines as well.

Crews were dealing with downed trees and power lines near Sprigg and Normal streets.

Roads have been blocked this morning in Cape Girardeau.