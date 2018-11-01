Thursday, November 1st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Records show that a 62-year-old Indiana man named Kenneth Dewayne Woods contacted police to lodge a complaint about his crack-cocaine dealer.

According to an Evansville Police Department report, Woods came to the police records department and disclosed that he “bought some crack-cocaine over a period of time on credit” from a female dealer and her boyfriend.

Woods told police that he has not paid the duo the $400 he owes for the crack cocaine. In light of his unpaid narcotics bill, Woods said, his dealers are now threatening to run him out of town, vandalize his car, and shoot him.

Additionally, owing to interest, the dealers now contend that they are owed $500, said Woods. Woods also stated that the assorted threats occurred earlier this month.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Bay Area Rapid Transit, known as “BART,” has heard its fair share of stories of unusual moments on its trains, but one woman’s Tweet Monday prompted BART to respond, “We’ve never seen anything like this before.”

The woman Tweeted video to BART which showed a man holding a chainsaw, before opening another box that contained a second chainsaw. She Tweeted, “I had to film it just in case sh*t got sick! He kept calling himself the Texas chainsaws massacre – then he said he was the BART massacre.”

BART reported police had received multiple calls about the incident and officers positioned themselves to board the train at Lake Merritt, when the man got off the train.

The man, identified as 47-year-old Patrick Bingman of San Francisco, was taken into custody for having several outstanding arrest warrants and for making threats. He was booked into Alameda County Jail.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A South Carolina chef who exposed his genitalia and buttocks at an event showcasing women-owned businesses says he’ll seek counseling. Mike Ray tells The Post & Courier he’s “always been the life of the party,” but says he realized pulling his pants down “didn’t go over so well.”

Around forty people had gathered Friday at Ray’s One Broad for the reception featuring designers and high-end artisan goods dealers. Event organizers say Ray put himself between a camera and three women before dropping his pants to his ankles.

Ray says he’s apologized to the people involved, but organizer Erin Reitz says he just called her husband. Ray announced Monday he’s giving up day-to-day duties at One Broad and Normandy Farm Bakery. Charleston police are investigating.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A man showed up to a Halloween costume party at a Mississippi bar wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe – but quickly got the boot, witnesses and the establishment’s owner said.

The man, who was not identified, attended a costume party on Saturday at Mutt & BC’s Bar & Grill in Picayune, where someone spotted his white supremacist garb and posted a photo to social media.

The owner of the bar said the white customer who strolled into his establishment wearing the KKK garb — while waving Mississippi’s state flag — was asked to disrobe and leave. He has since been barred from returning.

The owner of the establishment, Bryan Carroll, stated, “We do not tolerate or condone racism at any level of our business, customers, or staff. Everyone is welcome and we do have all walks of life and all races that patronize our place.”