Caruthersville man sentenced to more than seven years in prison

A Caruthersville man has been sentenced over seven years in prison on gun charges.

34-year-old Zachary Walker confessed to a felony count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Officers had gotten a search warrant for his home in December of last year and discovered a pistol.

Walker has former convictions of selling controlled substances, possessing cocaine, and possessing MDMA.

This case was investigated by the Caruthersville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.