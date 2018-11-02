Stipend offered to River City for plan references

The Southeast Missourian reports that a $90,000 stipend will be given to River City Construction of Benton.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission made the decision at their meeting yesterday, with River City being the runner-up in the selection process for the county Justice Center.

The commissioners offered the stipend in exchange for rights to reference the plans by River City.

It’s in compliance with Missouri statute which requires the stipend to be offered for any part of the plans.