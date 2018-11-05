Guests Limbaugh, Hannity, Greenwood to join Trump at rally for Hawley tonight

Tonight will be President Trump’s campaign rally in Cape Girardeau.

The president will be having some famous guests at the Show-Me Center, including commentators Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity.

He’ll also have country singer Lee Greenwood, famous for his song “God Bless the USA.”

Tonight is the last campaign stop Mr. Trump will be making ahead of the midterm elections tomorrow.

He’ll be campaigning on behalf of GOP senate nominee Josh Hawley.

As a reminder, those absentee voting must do so by 5 o’clock tonight.