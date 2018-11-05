Monday, November 5th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A police report states that a Texas woman wearing an oversized dog’s head costume robbed a Houston convenience before leading cops on a vehicle chase that ended with her arrest.

According to investigators, Colleen Dickens, a 30-year-old mother of two, robbed a Stripes store of cigarettes and $10 in cash Thursday morning. She then fled the scene in a car but was quickly apprehended by police officers.

After a short chase, Dickens emerged from her car wearing a large dog’s head. Police seized the furry costume part as evidence. Dickens was named yesterday in criminal complaints charging her with robbery and using a motor vehicle to evade arrest or detention, both felonies.

Dickens, a Houston resident, is being held in the Harris County jail in lieu of $12,500 bail. Since she kept trying to spit on jailers, Dickens was photographed as a corrections officer held a towel over her mouth. In addition to the dog’s head, Dickens was also wearing a pair of wings.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A “lost” tourist who was found wandering around Edinburgh and claimed to have no memory of who he was or how he got there has admitted to faking his amnesia to avoid his “nagging” mother-in-law. 52-year-old Salvatore Mannino was found in Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral by police in a seemingly confused state and suffering from memory loss.

His disappearance from his native Pisa soon raised suspicion when concerned Italian police officers tracked his searches on his computer, which showed that he had looked up terms such as “how to disappear” and “how to fake memory loss.” The father-of-four was forced to drop his façade, admitting to British police: “I did it to get away from my nagging mother-in-law.”

He stated, “I never lost my memory. I wanted to show my family I was important to them. I wanted to regain my position as a husband and father as I felt my mother-in-law had taken that from me.” It was revealed Salvatore has been charged by Italian police for abandonment.

OR HOW ABOUT……

In a story so Florida it hurts, a woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly leaving her two small children alone in a hot car that had a bag of methamphetamine on the front seat while she shopped at a Dollar Tree store.

Investigators allege that 24-year-old Nicole Buffington left the minors in the vehicle for nearly 30 minutes. Police responding to a 9-1-1 call found the children–a seven-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl–Tuesday afternoon.

Cops also discovered a bag containing a crystalline substance “on top of clutter on the driver’s seat.” A field test revealed that the substance contained methamphetamine. Buffington was subsequently contacted inside a nearby Dollar Tree store and arrested on child neglect and narcotics possession charges.

She was booked into the Pasco County jail, where she remains locked up on $10,000 bond. Buffington’s rap sheet includes multiple arrests for narcotics possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as collars for theft and failure to appear in court.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Virginia man wanted in three jurisdictions was arrested Monday at Stafford Marketplace after striking ten vehicles before climbing onto the roof of a Five Guys restaurant and hiding in an air conditioning unit.

Last Monday, shortly before 10:00 a.m., deputies responded to reports of multiple vehicle accidents near a Bank of America. Deputies determined that the driver of a Ford pick-up truck hauling a trailer holding another pickup truck crashed into the vehicles, four of which were occupied when struck.

Both of the pick-up trucks later returned stolen and four subjects were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After striking the vehicles, the subject, who was intoxicated, scaled a metal pipe alongside a building and climbed onto the roof of a Five Guys restaurant where he was found hiding in an air conditioning unit.

The suspect, 37-year-old James Edward Baumann, was wanted out of three jurisdictions—Stafford County, Prince William County, and Spotsylvania County. Baumann was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on his outstanding warrants.