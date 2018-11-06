Missouri Veterans Innovation Task Force to meet for first time in Columbia on Nov. 7

JEFFERSON CITY – The recently appointed Missouri Veterans Innovation Task Force will convene for the first time this week during the Missouri Veterans Commission’s annual leadership conference. The public is invited to attend the task force meeting, which will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia.

Tim Noonan, Chairman of the Missouri Veterans Commission, tasked the Commission to form the Missouri Veterans Innovation Task Force (VITF). The goal of the VITF is to review Missouri’s existing services to its Veterans, Service Members and their Families and make impactful recommendations to the Governor following their work with the goal of making Missouri the best state in the nation in how we serve our Veterans.

The VITF is a diverse group of Veterans, federal and state agency representatives and community leaders from across Missouri who were empaneled to help the Veterans Commission identify the changing needs of Missouri Veterans and develop innovative ways to best meet those needs.

“Missouri has a tremendous group of Veterans who are business innovators, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who understand the needs and concerns of Veterans and how to implement change and improve organizations,” Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Grace Link said. “We want to tap into their expertise and use their ideas to improve our organization. We invite Veterans and their families to attend and participate in this process. Their input is essential.”

The Veterans Commission Leadership Conference is an annual training conference for MVC staff, including Veterans Service Officers, Veterans Homes health care staff, and Veterans Cemeteries staff. The conference runs from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8.

MVC employees, grant partners, and service organizations will also be recognized for their dedicated service by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Chairman Noonan, and Executive Director Link during the Leadership Conference.

The Missouri Veterans Commission, a division of the Department of Public Safety, operates seven State Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to honoring and serving Missouri’s Veterans whose dedication and sacrifices have preserved our nation and its freedoms. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call (573) 751-3779, online at http://www.mvc.dps.mo.gov, or facebook.com/MissouriVeteransCommission<http://facebook.com/MissouriVeteransCommission>.