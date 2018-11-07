Francis, Swan, Hovis all win

District 146 – Republican Barry Hovis replaced term-limited state Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, with 15,264 votes — nearly 82 percent. Gayla Dace received 3,373 votes.

District 147 – Republican state Rep. Kathy Swan retained her 147th House seat with 8,601 votes — nearly 65 percent — pursuing her fourth, two-year term. Opponent Renita Green received 4,667 votes.

District 145 – Republican state Rep. Rick Francis faced an election contest from Democrat Ronald Pember of Fredericktown and won by a landslide, with 11,379 votes from Bollinger, Perry and Madison counties — 82 percent. Pember received 2,445 votes.