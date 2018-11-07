Gas tax defeat; medical marijuana, minimum wage hike measure passes

SE Missourian

A ballot measure that would have raised Missouri’s fuel tax to improve transportation and fund the state highway patrol appeared headed for defeat Tuesday night with 64 percent of precincts reporting, Proposition D, the fuel tax measure, was losing by a margin of 55 to 45 percent out of more than 1.5 million votes cast.

But voters statewide by wide margins favored constitutional Amendment 1 to change the process of redrawing state legislative districts, Amendment 2 to legalize medical marijuana, and Proposition B, which would raise the minimum wage. Amendment 4, which removes restrictions on bingo operations, narrowly was passing, 51 percent to 49 percent. Voters appeared to reject two other measures that would legalize medical marijuana by margins of 69 percent to 30.9 percent on Amendment 3 and 58 percent to 42 percent on Proposition C.