Hawley overtakes incumbent McCaskill

Republican Josh Hawley defeated two-term, Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill in Missouri’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday. Republicans were able to expand their narrow Senate majority in the midterm elections, flipping a number of seats on Tuesday, including wins by Rep. Kevin Cramer over Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota, and Mike Braun over Joe Donnelly in Indiana. With nearly 70 percent of 3,256 precincts reporting statewide, Hawley, Missouri’s attorney general, had garnered 968,837 votes to 664,340 for McCaskill, a margin of 57.4 percent to 39.3 percent. Independent candidate Craig O’Dear received nearly 1.5 percent of the vote Libertarian Japheth Campbell had nearly 1.2 percent of the vote while Green Party candidate Jo Crain collected less than 1 percent.