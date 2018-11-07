Turnout nearly double 2014 midterm in Cape County

For Cape Girardeau County, unofficial results indicated nearly 61 percent voter turnout, with all precincts reporting Tuesday night. Absentee ballots brought in 2,381 voters. County Clerk Kara Clark Summers had predicted about 65 percent of voters would turn out for Tuesday’s election, close to the actual figure and nearly double the 33 percent turnout figure in the November 2014 election.

Perry County had about 59 percent voter turnout, Bollinger County had 57 percent and Scott County had about 56 percent.