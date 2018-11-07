Voter turnout was heavy in many places – other state races

Incumbent Democrat Nicole Galloway appeared headed for defeat. With nearly 70 percent of the precincts reporting as of press time, Republican challenger Saundra McDowell was winning, 50 percent to 45 percent, or a margin of less than 83,000 votes.

Libertarian Sean O’Toole collected more than 2 percent of the vote as did Constitution Party candidate Jacob Luetkemeyer. Green Party candidate Don Fix had fewer than 1 percent of the votes.

Galloway took office as state auditor in April 2015. She previously was Boone County treasurer. She is a certified fraud examiner and certified public accountant.