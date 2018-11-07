Wednesday, November 7th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

The most interesting race at the Breeders’ Cup was over before it even started. Kentucky State Police arrested a 24-year-old man Saturday evening at Churchill Downs after officials say he entered a restricted area, mounted a horse, and rode it out toward the track.

Michael Wells-Rody, of Georgetown, Kentucky, was “under the influence of alcohol” and was “loud and disorderly” to Churchill Downs staff, the arrest citation said. After jumping on the horse, he rode it out of the tunnel to the track entrance of Churchill Downs and was caught by police shortly after he made his way to the tunnel.

Wells-Rody faces charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct. He has since been released from Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.

AND THEN THERE’S……

An out of control passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight to Newark was arrested Monday evening for displaying “erratic behavior,” the airline said. The unidentified flyer caused a commotion on Flight 864 from Ft. Lauderdale.

It’s unclear exactly what he did — but some passengers tweeted that a man on their flight arriving in Newark tried to exit the aircraft and attacked a stewardess.

One Tweeter wrote, “My recap home… guy tried departing the plane, guy attacks Stewardess, guy gets zip-tied, swarmed by police and arrested… OH MY PLANE WAS DELAYED.”

The man’s behavior prompted the crew to call local law enforcement who met the plane and cuffed the unruly passenger. The airline reported that luckily nobody was injured during the incident.

OR HOW ABOUT……

We’re learning more information about the woman at the center of a string of robberies across metro Detroit taking place over just a matter of hours. It quite literally was like something out of a movie – a serial bank robber hitting five banks back to back – a series of bank heists maybe seen back in the day, but unusual for the modern era.

Police say that the woman behind the serial bank robberies is Dajanae Jordan. Police released pictures of the serial robber, each time going into the bank with her face covered and giving the teller a note demanding cash.

After investigating and reviewing security video, police were able to identify the vehicle seen during the robberies and tracked it down to an apartment in Sterling Heights where Dajanae lived. Officers then took her into custody. Police say Dajanae only managed to get away with a few thousand dollars from all those robberies.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Customs agents inspecting cargo shipments at a Texas airport said they found 66.3 pounds of meth hidden inside canned foods.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officer and agriculture specialists were inspecting a shipment of canned foods from Mexico at Houston Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday and discovered a can of tomato puree had irregular weight distribution.

The can was opened and a liquid substance that started crystallizing inside tested positive for methamphetamine. More meth was found inside cans of tomato puree, hominy, and mole, officials said. The 66.3 pounds of meth had an estimated street value of $225,000.

Houston area port director Raymond S. Polley said, “This particular seizure illustrates how well trained, experienced and committed to our mission that our CBP agriculture specialists are.”