Missouri Department of Conservation urges hunters in management zone to have deer checked for chronic wasting disease

The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging deer hunters to have their deer tested for chronic wasting disease, while the Department works to keep an eye on the issue.

This weekend will be the beginning of the “Firearms Deer November Portion.”

31 counties in Missouri fall into the management zone, which locally includes Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

In those areas, hunters have to bring in the deer, or the head of the deer, they’ve harvested to a sampling station.

They’re also concerned that deer carcasses may spread the disease, so they’re urging you to send the remains to landfills or to bury them where they were found.

For more information, please call them at (573) 390-5730.