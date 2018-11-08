Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr Pleased With 2018 Election Results

Republicans will control the Missouri House 116-47, when the 2019 session begins in January in Jefferson City. House Speaker Elijah Haahr notes 116 seats is larger than a super-majority:

Representative Helms defeated Democrat Rob Bailey on Tuesday for a Greene County House seat. House Republicans caucused yesterday at the Statehouse, and nominated O’Fallon State Representative

John Wiemann as Speaker Pro Tem. The formal election will take place in January, when the entire House returns.