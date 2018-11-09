Friday, November 9th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A burglary suspect made a pot of coffee before stealing items from a Florida business. He was arrested after investigators found his DNA on a cigarette butt and empty cups of coffee left behind inside the building.

Deputies with Walton County Sheriff’s Office said James Dexter Jackson entered the Regional Utilities on Santa Rosa Beach from a rear door on March 17th. The victims said they had personal sheds on the property and several items were scattered around the area, with few missing, including several fishing rods and a wakeboard.

Inside of the buildings were several tables typically used for meetings. Investigators said Jackson entered the building from the rear door to make a pot of coffee. A Styrofoam cup was found near the coffee pot, and another was located on a small table near an open window. A cigarette butt was found shoved between the screen and building.

The cups and cigarette were collected as evidence and sent to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab. Officials said the results later showed DNA found on the items belonged to Jackson. He was arrested this week and faces a grand theft and burglary charge.

AND THEN THERE’S……

This Nevada newsman allegedly needed to work on his coverage. Sports broadcaster Randy Howe — who appears on news station KSNV — was busted Tuesday in North Las Vegas for an alleged incident where he exposed himself.

The 50-year-old reporter faces charges for open gross lewdness and indecent exposure. Court records showed he was booked at Las Vegas Detention Center. Police didn’t release further details Tuesday night about the broadcaster’s arrest.

Howe has reported for the NBC affiliate since 2008, where he is currently the sports director, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked for news station KOTA in South Dakota.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Virginia drug-dealing mother was sentenced to ten days in jail after pleading guilty to giving her three children marijuana. 28-year-old Stephanie N. Hamrick pleaded guilty on Tuesday to three felony charges of child neglect after Staunton police say she repeatedly provided marijuana to her children, ages 7, 11, and 14.

According to reports, Hamrick was arrested in June after one of her children told police she was dealing pot. Prosecutors say they were provided videos, photographs, and text messages as evidence of the marijuana use by one of Hamrick’s children.

Police also found four cellphones, a digital scale, and a small amount of marijuana when Hamrick was arrested. She was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Hamrick reached a deal with prosecutors which resulted in ten days in jail and four years’ probation in exchange for a guilty plea. Her lawyer, Eric Swortzel, says Hamrick doesn’t have custody of her children. He says she didn’t provide a reason for giving her children marijuana.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police are searching for a man who fell through the ceiling of a Waffle House and then shoved customers as he ran out of the restaurant.

According to local news site Times Daily, authorities in Tuscumbia, Alabama, say 27-year-old Wesley Glenn Bost was trying to break into a Waffle House on Sunday when he crawled into the restaurant’s ceiling.

Surveillance video shows Bost going into the restaurant’s bathroom and tying his jeans to the door. He reportedly broke the sink and the toilet trying to get into the ceiling.

Then, customers watched as the ceiling appeared to cave in and the man fell out, causing a heap of debris to fall on top of a booth table, as seen in a video shared on Facebook. He fought through patrons and staff to the exit, where he fled the scene.