Sculpture of goddess on top of Missouri Capitol to be renovated
The bronze sculpture on top of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City will be taken down next week as part of the ongoing $50 million renovation of the building. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe said the structure, which was completed in 1917, needs maintenance to keep it functional over the long-term.
The statue being renovated is known as Ceres (series), the Roman goddess of agriculture. She was installed to signify the importance of agriculture to the state.
——————