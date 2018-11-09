State Highway Patrol urges caution this morning over some chance of snow

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drivers around the state to use caution. In some of the northernmost parts of the area, you might have gotten a dusting or more of snow.

You’re encouraged to be aware of the potentially slippery conditions by checking road conditions before driving.

You can visit traveler.modot.org/map to check on the situations in what could have been your first chance of snow now that we’re in the colder months.

Remember to slow down and be cautious, and you don’t have to drive the full speed limit.