Elf Races with West Park Mall!

KZIM KSIM and the West Park Mall are racing elves again this year!

Twenty babies will crawl toward victory in the JC Penny wing of the West Park Mall on Sunday, December 9th at 1 PM.

The winner will receive a $100 gift card to The Children’s Place in the West Park Mall. Each qualifier will receive a $20 gift card to The Children’s Place just for participating.

Don’t miss your chance to join us at the Elf Races with the West Park Mall and KZIM KSIM!

**If there are more than 20 registered babies, we will randomly select our participants**

To make sure your little elf can qualify, be sure to check the complete contest rules here: Elf Races rules 2018.

Sign your little elf up to qualify by completing the registration form below.

