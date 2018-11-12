Lawsuit seeks $20 million over death of Missouri jail inmate

A new wrongful death lawsuit is seeking $20 million against a former Mississippi County Sheriff.

It’s now reported Former-sheriff Cory Hutcheson is believed to have beat 28-year-old Tory Sanders of Nashville in May of last year, allegedly pressing his knee on the man’s neck.

The federal lawsuit says when other officers tried to stop him, he responded saying, “No, I’m good,” and Sanders was hit with a stun gun, pepper sprayed, beaten, punched and choked.

It’s been filed on behalf of Sanders’ nine children.

Sanders ran out of gas last year and hitchhiked into Charleston, where a day later officers told him there was a warrant out for his arrest after a fight with the mother of his children.