US Supreme Court considers MO inmate’s argument against lethal injection for his execution

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether lethal injection would be a cruel form of execution for Missouri inmate Russell Bucklew. His attorney, Robert Hochman says a tumor in Bucklew’s throat could rupture, causing his client to suffocate.

The state says Missouri’s lethal injection drug is the most humane and effective way known. Bucklew was convicted in the 1996 murder of Michael Sanders of Cape Girardeau.