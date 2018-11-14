Treasurer Eric Schmitt appointed Missouri Attorney General

The Missouri state treasurer has been appointed to the post of Missouri Attorney General following the former office-holder’s election to the US Senate.

Eric Schmitt will replace Senator-elect Josh Hawley.

Schmitt was appointed by Governor Mike Parson yesterday morning at a press conference at the Governor’s Office.

The Republican treasurer holds a law degree earned at the St. Louis University school of law.

Parson said he believed it was important to appoint someone to the office who had “been thoroughly vetted by the people of Missouri.”