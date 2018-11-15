Incoming Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz Looks Ahead to 2019 Session

Missouri Senate Republicans are expected to finish three days of caucusing today (Thursday) in St. Louis. Republicans will control the chamber 24-10 in January. Incoming Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz says his agenda will be caucus-driven:

The Senate president pro tem is responsible for appointing committee members and assigning legislation to committees, in addition to ruling on points of order in the Senate. Schatz says workforce development and infrastructure will be two top priorities for Senate Republicans.