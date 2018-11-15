Investigation into early morning Poplar Bluff fire

A fire is under investigation in Poplar Bluff after crews responded to Ethel Street.

It happened early this morning, near 2:20, and firefighters managed to extinguish the flames by 4:30.

The house was vacant, no injuries reported, but the house has extensive damages.

Near 5 this morning the state fire marshal was on the scene.

The house is mostly considered a total loss, and the weather is said to have not impacted the firefighter’s ability to do their job.