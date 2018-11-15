Prosecution of Dexter High School teacher deferred

The prosecution of a former Dexter High School teacher has been deferred.

40-year-old industrial arts teacher Marti Pulliam will surrender her teaching license as part of the agreement.

It comes in response to the wishes of the students with whom Pulliam had relations.

Pulliam had resigned before she was arrested on the charges of having sexual contact in 2015 with a then 18-year-old student.

Pulliam was scheduled to appear yesterday in Butler County Court for a case review.