Missouri State Representatives Look Ahead to 2019 Session

A Missouri lawmaker who was re-elected to his third term last week predicts criminal justice reform will be a top issue during the 2019 session in Jefferson City. Holts Summit GOP State Representative Travis Fitzwater represents Callaway and Cole counties in the House:

St. Louis Democratic State Representative Gina Mitten says criminal justice reform will also be a top priority for House Democrats in 2019. At the federal level this week, President Donald Trump announced his support for Utah Senator Mike Lee’s bipartisan bill aimed at reforming the nation’s prison system.