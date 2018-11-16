Statue on Capitol dome comes down

Hundreds of people watched Thursday as a statue atop the Missouri Capitol dome in Jefferson City was lowered to the ground to undergo repairs. Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture, was brought down from her 260 feet high perch for the first time since being installed 94 years ago. John Tandy of Jefferson City said the viewing was a once in a lifetime experience.

Ceres will spend about one year being refurbished after being nicked by incidents such as lightning strikes.