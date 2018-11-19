Cape Girardeau County Sheriff takes man into custody on stabbing charges

A man has been taken into custody on assault charges after the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office investigated a stabbing.

Near 1:45 on Saturday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a disturbance on Jump Road, near the intersection of Highway E and Highway 61.

26-year-old Dylan Grebing was found to have stabbed Victor Grebing following a verbal argument.

Victor Grebing was seriously injured and is in the intensive care unit.

Dylan Grebing has been charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action.

His bond was set at $150,000 cash only.