Monday, November 19th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man accused of threatening to blow up Willie’s Chicken Shack last Tuesday night claimed to police when confronted about the allegation that his words were merely a reference to a bowel movement.

30-year-old Arthur Posey was booked on charges in connection to a bomb threat after his story was not corroborated with the restaurant’s employees. Shortly after police were made aware of the bomb threat at the Canal Street restaurant, an officer confronted Posey inside a business in the next block, where the officer saw Posey enter.

Posey claimed to the officer he told a male employee he was going to “‘blow the bathroom up,’ in reference to a bowel movement,” the warrant states. However, police say a Willie’s Chicken Shack employee told officers “Mr. Posey never told him anything about a bathroom.”

Posey faces two counts of communicating of false information of planned arson. Orleans Parish Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell on Wednesday appointed the Orleans Public Defender’s Office to represent Posey. He scheduled a mental competency hearing for Nov. 29th in the case.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Two Vancouver men are facing charges of theft after Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia say they arrested the pair for allegedly stealing a shopping cart loaded with $1,400 worth of butter. Police say the men, aged 23 and 25, were arrested outside a supermarket on Wednesday.

Captain Michael McLaughlin says while the theft of a large amount of butter is a little unusual, police do see these sorts of thefts with other food products like meat, cheese, and baby formula that is easily sold on black markets.

Police say the 23-year-old man is also a suspect in at least three other butter thefts around Metro Vancouver in recent months. McLaughlin says a store employee recognized one of the suspects because of previous incidents of theft. Because the charges haven’t been officially laid, the names of the accused haven’t been released.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Cops say that a Florida man walked into a Pensacola police precinct and asked to be arrested for downloading images of child porn onto his phone.

24-year-old Cory Hinsch walked into the police station Friday afternoon and told a front desk officer that he “needed to be taken to jail because he had downloaded child pornography on his cell phone.”

Hinsch then “placed his cell phone up to the glass at the counter” and displayed an illicit image of a young girl that was stored on the phone. During a subsequent interview with investigators, Hinsch reportedly admitted downloading the child porn images from the “dark web” via a “Tor browser app” on his phone.

A police examination of Hinsch’s phone revealed two images of young girls engaging in sexual activity. Hinsch was arrested on two counts of possession of child pornography. He was booked into the Escambia County jail, where he remained locked up until Tuesday, when he posted $10,000 bond.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Lincoln, Nebraska police arrest a man accused of threatening his roommates with an ax. Police were called just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to a scene near 26th and Y streets.

Officers said that the roommates woke to their roommate, 46-year-old John Crane, wielding a red-handled ax. They told police that Crane was intoxicated and upset the thermostat was set too low.

They told police that Crane told them to get out. One roommate wrestled Crane to the ground and held him until officers arrived on scene. Crane was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony