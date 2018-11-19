Three-vehicle crash causes man’s death on I-57

A crash involving three vehicles ended with one man’s death I-57 in Illinois before 4:30 yesterday afternoon.

The name of the driver killed in the wreck hasn’t been released, but it’s known he had gotten out of his semi truck because it was disabled and was partly in lane 1.

Another car, driven by 41-year-old James Foster, had slowed for the other driver, but a third car driven by 61-year-old Leroy Mitchell rear-ended Foster, forcing him into the other car.

Charges are pending in the case.