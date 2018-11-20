Phelps County Grand Jury indicts attorney on 18 counts of sexual assault

A Phelps County Grand Jury has indicted an attorney on 18 counts of sexual assault.

It involves four different women beginning in 2014, and allegedly happening at Brant Shockley’s home and offices.

The Rolla Police Department is working with help from the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and the State Highway Patrol.

Attorney General Josh Hawley announced the case, and his office will be the special prosecutor to prevent conflict.

The appointment of the Attorney General’s office was requested by the Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney.