Governor Mike Parson signs ethics executive order to bar lobbyist gifts to administration
Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order yesterday aimed at raising ethical standards within his office.
It’s intended to revise provisions within a previous executive order issued by former Governor Eric Greitens.
The order continues to prohibit employees of the Governor’s Office from acting as lobbyists until the end of the administration they’re a part of, and it renews a ban on employees receiving gifts from lobbyists.
A new releases says the order has changed provisions to make adhering to those guidelines within the Parson Administration clear and consistent for future administrations.