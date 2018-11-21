Parma man and farm has been indicted for illegally applying dicamba on crops

A Parma man has been indicted along with his farm on charges of illegally applying dicamba on crops.

51-year-old Bobby David Lowrey is the owner of Lowrey & Lowrey Inc, and is said to have genetically modified cotton and soybean planted in almost seven thousand acres.

The dicamba pesticide product was not approved for post-planting application to cotton crops and had limitations on its soybean application.

In 2016, when investigators looked into the wrongdoing, Lowrey is believed to have made false statements and submitted fraudulent documentation.

If convicted, Bobby David Lowrey faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine up to $250,000.