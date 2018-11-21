Wednesday, November 21st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Two South Carolina roommates who contacted cops to report that their home was burglarized listed frozen pizzas, hot dogs, a bottle of Jack Daniels, and the cremated remains of a relative among the items stolen.

Upon returning to their Spartanburg home early Saturday evening, Alisha Moseley and Savannah Fruchey noticed that their front door was unlocked. The women told police that after a break-in last month, they had the front door lock replaced and they were the only ones with keys to the new deadbolt.

An inventory of their residence revealed that the burglar (or burglars) swiped cosmetics, Roku devices, jewelry, and assorted food items. The stolen items also included “Ms. Fruchey’s grandfather’s ashes.”

While the report does not address why the ashes were stolen, in prior thefts, intruders have mistaken cremated remains for powdered narcotics. Moseley and Fruchey said that they “didn’t know who would keep breaking into their apartment.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Florida motorist’s blood alcohol content was more than eight times the legal limit when he was arrested yesterday for careening across the road, hitting two guardrails, and nearly striking other vehicles.

50-year-old Ricardo Portillo-Gonzalez was pulled over Sunday afternoon by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office corporal after police issued multiple be-on-the-lookout warnings after receiving witness reports about a dangerous driver.

When Portillo-Gonzalez was contacted, a cop noted that he smelled of booze, had bloodshot, glassy eyes, and was unsteady on his feet. A subsequent breathalyzer test registered Portillo-Gonzalez’s blood alcohol content at .66 (the legal limit is .08).

Portillo-Gonzalez was arrested for drunk driving and booked into the county jail on the misdemeanor charge. The El Salvador native, who works for a lawn care company, was released from custody early this morning after posting $500 bond.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A man reportedly become enraged when his Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane was grounded due to bad weather. The passenger was filmed igniting his clothes in the middle of the lounge at Islamabad Airport before being confronted by security.

The man was said to have lost his temper when his 7:00 a.m. flight to Gilgit was firstly delayed on Thursday for technical reasons, and then had to be canceled due to bad weather.

He was recorded trying to use one piece of burning clothing to ignite the rest of his luggage. Smoke began billowing from his belongings and when guards approached with fire extinguishers, he tried to kick them away.

He was then confronted by security and he appeared to give up his hands to be arrested. The flames were extinguished by Civil Aviation Authority fire fighters before they spread.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

High-end hotels in China run by international chains Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt have issued apologies after a video went viral, showing unhygienic practices, including one cleaner who used the same sponge to wipe drinking cups and a toilet.

The 11-minute video shows hidden camera footage of cleaning staff wiping cups and sinks down with used towels and other unsanitary products at fourteen international hotels in China.

Since it was posted by a blogger using the pseudonym, Huazong, the video has been shared widely and watched nearly 30 million times. One online user wrote, “I always thought five-star hotels would be much better; I never expected this to be the case.”

Some hotels that later issued apologies included the Le Royal Meridian Shanghai and two Sheraton hotels in other Chinese cities, all operated by Marriott, as well as the Waldorf Astoria in Shanghai. Many of them have said they’re investigating.