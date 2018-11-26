Authorities await toxicology reports on Bernie woman found dead in her car trunk

An investigation is underway after a Bernie woman was found dead in the trunk of her car.

38-year-old Holly Kirkman’s autopsy last Tuesday was inconclusive.

Her body was found a week ago and toxicology reports will be necessary to show Stoddard County authorities how she died.

Those could take several weeks before they’re completed.

Kirkman was found two days after her father reported her missing, and reportedly would go missing for days without anyone knowing where she went.

She disappeared November 8th.