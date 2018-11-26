Monday, November 26th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An intoxicated book lover in Alaska broke the glass in one of the Noel Wien Library’s front doors to gain access after-hours last Tuesday night. According to library director Melissa Harter, the man “really wanted to read” and didn’t realize the library was closed.

Harter said “He wasn’t here very long. He walked in, the cleaning crew said ‘I’m sorry, we’re closed,’ and then he went out the other door. He was inebriated and didn’t know what he was doing.”

The cleaning crew called Fairbanks police at 9:45 p.m. but the man was gone when they arrived. There are no suspects at this time. Harter said the window was replaced first thing Wednesday morning.

She said, “The borough fix-it department is really good, and of course they sent someone out in the middle of the night to put the plywood on, so that was good too.” The man reportedly did not steal anything and the only damage was to the door.

AND THEN THERE’S……

In a wanton act of domestic battery, a Florida Woman pelted her mate with Chinese food as he was lying in bed early Monday evening, according to cops who arrested the alleged attacker on a pair of misdemeanor counts.

Investigators charge that 65-year-old Donna Lee Gramley “became irate” after the man she lives with “purchased food for neighbors.” The couple shares a residence at a mobile home park in Tarpon Springs, a city in the Tampa Bay area.

The incensed Gramley, cops allege, “threw Chinese food” at the 64-year-old victim “as he was lying in bed.” When cops arrived at the home, the Chinese food “remnants could still be seen.”

After being read her rights, Gramley reportedly admitted throwing food at the victim. She was arrested for domestic battery. She was also hit with a resisting charge for allegedly “bracing and pulling away” when a sheriff’s deputy sought to handcuff her.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Hawaii-based burger chain has closed a Honolulu restaurant for cleaning after a video posted to social media appeared to show a rat being cooked on the grill. Teddy’s Bigger Burgers has closed the Mapunapuna location and fired two employees who appeared in the Snapchat video.

Richard Stula, the president of Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, stated “We are horrified that a former teenage employee would conduct themselves in that way and make such a video of which we are investigating its authenticity.”

The company initiated a “complete sanitization” and is replacing equipment and utensils at the fast-food restaurant after the video was shared with them several days ago, Stula said in the statement.

The company is contacting a licensed pest control operator to examine the restaurant for rodents. The company is also consulting with its attorneys about potential legal action against the former employees.