Religious supply store killing suspect is a former Cape Girardeau pastor

The man charged with killing a woman and sexually assaulting two others at a Catholic Supply store in suburban St. Louis reportedly is a former Cape Girardeau pastor.

53-year-old Thomas Bruce of the city of Imperial was the operator of Calvary Chapel of Cape Girardeau from its start in 2003 to its end in 2007.

Bruce was arrested after a two-day manhunt.

He’s charged with 17 counts, including first-degree murder, kidnapping and other crimes. He is jailed without bond.

Allegedly, Bruce herded the women at gunpoint into the back room of the store.

He’s expected to appear in court today.