Warrensburg State Senator Denny Hoskins Looks Ahead to 2019

A state senator who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee says Missouri’s current budget shortfall will be on lawmakers’ minds when the 2019 session begins on January 9. Warrensburg GOP State Senator Denny Hoskins:

Fiscal year-to-date revenue collections are down about four percent, which amounts to 111-million dollars from the previous year. State Budget Director Dan Haug says the shortfall is connected to a failure by the state Revenue Department to withhold the proper amount of personal income taxes.