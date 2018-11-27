Get Your Tickets Now!

Join us at Ray’s Plaza Banquet Center, doors open at 5:00 pm

Dinner starts at 6:30 – catered by Ray’s

Live entertainment by the Brothers Walker at 9!



Buy your tickets NOW for $60 in advance, or reserve a table of 8 for $600.

Dinner and drinks (alcoholic beverages or otherwise) are included in all ticket sales.

Cash or Card is accepted. Make Checks payable to “St. Jude New Year’s Eve Benefit”.

TICKET LOCATIONS

River Radio – 573-335-8291

324 Broadway in Cape

8 am – 5 pm

Concepts Styling Salon – 573-335-3181

107 West Dr C in Cape

For office hours: http://www.conceptsstylingsalon.com/

*** THIS LOCATION IS CASH OR CHECK ONLY

Dana French with Realty Executives – 573-382-4044

Follow the St. Jude New Year’s Eve Benefit Page for updates!