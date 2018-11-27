Giant Christmas tree arrives at Missouri Governor’s Mansion before lighting ceremony

The annual arrival of Christmas trees at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City took place Monday. The public is invited to attend Friday’s night’s tree lighting ceremony hosted Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson. Shari Childs, the Executive Director of the Governor’s mansion, says the event draws attendees from all over the state.

The annual tree lighting ceremony is among the biggest events to take place at the Mansion every year. It’s followed by Candlelight Tours of interior decorations in the building’s first floor which also continue Saturday afternoon.