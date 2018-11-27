Missouri expert discusses latest unfavorable federal assessment on climate

Missouri experts have thoughts on the latest federal assessment of the climate which says the planet has warmed 1.8 degrees since 1901 and the dominant cause is human activity. Missouri State University professor Toby Dogwiler says climate change is an issue that must be addressed through global policy.

The federal climate assessment was released by President Trump’s administration late last Friday. It comes from a group of 13 federal agencies including the Department of Defense, the Environmental Protection Agency, and NASA.