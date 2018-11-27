PSC Sets Intervention Deadline In Ameren Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Charge Case

Some recent filings by Ameren Missouri proposed to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off-system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four month period of June 2018 through September 2018.

As a result of these two filings, the FAC for a typical residential customer would decrease by

approximately $2.18 a month, from approximately $1.99 a month to a refund of near $0.19

a month. The proposed change would take effect on January 25, 2019.

Applications to participate in these cases must be filed no later than November 30, 2018.