Does Missouri have a developing budget problem?
The state Revenue Department has been reworking tax tables after announcing in September that it was under collecting individual income taxes. But fixing the problem midyear means taxpayers could owe more money at the end of the year. Budget Director Haug admitted as much by predicting the state’s budget picture would improve when the majority of tax returns are filed in March and April.
The state budget currently has $110 million shortfall for the fiscal year that started in July.