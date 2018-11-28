Kentucky man accused of theft after sheriff’s investigation

A Kentucky man is accused of theft following a sheriff’s investigation.

26-year-old Robert Gover of Smithland has been charged with burglary, theft, and receiving stolen property. He’s also accused of trafficking a controlled substance.

The investigation has been ongoing since October, and yesterday officers in Livingston County searched his home and discovered multiple items of stolen property and marijuana.

The search came after complaints and investigations were found to be related.

He’s been taken to the McCracken County jail.