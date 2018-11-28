Marion man faces charges in death of three-month-old baby

A man from Marion is facing charges over the death of his three-month-old child.

Officers arrived at a home Friday over word of a domestic dispute, then finding 25-year-old Devin O’Daniell who was leaving the scene.

The baby was taken to St. Louis to be hospitalized. The baby died Monday.

O’Daniell faces allegations of domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, and battery of a child.

The case was investigated by Marion Police and Illinois Police’s crime scene unit.

Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.